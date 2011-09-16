AOL's Next Attempt At Social Networking Is Bebo-Meets-Patch

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Is AOL about try social networking again?Earlier this month AOL filed five applications with the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) designed to enhance the company’s online local and community based service offerings. The same day, AOL purchased the domain name, NVIBE.



Fusible first reported the story.

Reading between the lines, and it looks like AOL is about to take another shot at the social networking game. AOL flopped last time, following it’s $850 million dollar acquisition of Bebo.

What’s different this time?

Looking at the trademarks, it’s clear AOL is going for a more localised approach. And what does AOL already own that could be easily integrated with a localised social networking platform?

Patch.

According to the filings, NVIBE is supposed to:

Provide information and news in the field of local business

“…. Provide information, news, and commentary in the field of travel via computer and communications networks”

“Provide neighbourhood and community information in the fields of education, entertainment, local events ……Provide information about community and neighbourhood livability”

“Provide a website that enables users to connect with people in a particular neighbourhood or city… customised based on the known or estimated geographical location of users”

Provide “online social networking services; online local and community social networking services”

AOL has already invested a lot into Patch, and it looks like they’re prepared to invest more.

