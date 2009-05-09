AOL's New Sales Boss Jeff Levick's First Memo

New AOL CEO Tim Armstrong’s pick for global ad sales boss Jeff Levick had his first official day Friday. The ex-Googler kicked it off with memo.



In it, he said:

AOL’s advantage is its scale

“We’re here to win”

“I’ll be back to you in the next month with a full report of everything I’ve learned from all of you”

We especially like the rah-rah “we have the passion” riff. Who says the guy isn’t a seller?

Here’s the memo:

From: Levick, Jeffrey

Sent: Friday, May 08, 2009 8:21 AM

To: platform-a

Cc: AOLExecTeam

Subject: Hello team!

All,

I’m thrilled to report that I’m now officially on board at AOL and have already had the opportunity to meet with many of our sales teams, business leaders and even a few customers. And it’s already quite clear that there is incredible energy, passion and unwavering loyalty toward our products, our people and our brand. We have legions of fans rooting for us, and I’m certain we won’t let them down.

As you’ve already heard from Tim, our business ‘ and our opportunity ‘ is about scale. Scale in delivering content from our owned and operated sites to advertisers. Scale in expanding the reach and depth of our advertising network. And scale in expanding the distribution of all of our offerings to new and emerging markets and platforms across the world.

In the next few weeks, I plan to meet with as many of you as possible throughout the organisation to learn about your business, your customers and YOU. The next evolution of our business isn’t going to be just about how we organise our teams, streamline our products or processes, or make new investments. The most critical part of this evolution is our team. We have the passion, the expertise and history to deliver the full value of AOL to all of our audiences ‘ consumers and advertisers alike. We’ve done it before and we’ll do it again. That’s why I’m here and I’m certain that’s why all of you are here. We’re here to win and that’s exactly what we’re going to do.

I’m looking forward to meeting with all of you soon, and I’ll be back to you in the next month with a full report of everything I’ve learned from all of you. Most important, I’ll also share some of ideas of how we’re going to realise the full potential of the incredible assets we have.

Jeff

