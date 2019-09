TechCrunch landed a screenshot of the new AOL homepage we’ve been telling you about. Pretty handsome. That row of pictures along the top reminds us of the “Skybox” on the top of Gawker Media blogs. We expect the new version will feature more integration with Facebook and Twitter.



What do you think?

