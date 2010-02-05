Googler Quitting To Run AOL Media "Will Be Missed"

Google VP of strategy partnerships David Eun is AOL’s new media boss, replacing Bill Wilson.



Who is David?

He’s a former Time Warner VP, a Harvard grad, and an NBC alumni.

A Google source tells us he is “quite good. He will be missed.”

This source says David was “instrumental” in crafting Google’s deal with the major record labels to create YouTube-for-music-videos, Vevo.

Here’s a video interview David did with MediaMemo’s Peter Kafka:



Here is David’s LinkedIn resume:

And here’s his official Google bio:

David oversees partnerships with leading media and Internet companies working with Google to grow their businesses. He directs sales, business development and management of accounts spanning ad serving technologies, advertising inventory monetization and content distribution via Google’s owned and operated properties, such as YouTube and Google Maps.

Prior to joining Google, David was at Time Warner as the Chief of Staff for the Media & Communications Group. There, he worked on strategy, operations, and new business formation, particularly in broadband content and digital distribution. Before joining Time Warner, he was a partner at Arts Alliance, a venture capital firm focusing on digital media, information technology and business services.

David started his career in media at NBC, where he led some of NBC’s first cross-media initiatives involving television programming, the Internet, and retail consumer products. He is a former management consultant with Bain & Co.

David is a graduate of Harvard Law School and Harvard College, where he graduated magna cum laude in government.

