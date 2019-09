When we first heard about AOL‘s latest inspirational slogan — “beat the Internet” — we called it “cringe-worthy and embarrassing.” And that was before we saw this at AOL HQ.



This would be great inspiration for kindergarteners, but we imagine AOLiens find it a little odd.

