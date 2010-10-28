AOL News Has A New Boss: Ex-ABC News Exec Jon Dube

Photo: Jon Dube’s Twitter

AOL has hired Jon Dube as its new GM of news, according to a tweet from Saul Hansell, the former New York Times reporter who now works as programming director of AOL’s Seed.com efforts.Dube was previously vice president of ABCNews.com.



And here he is at our Silicon Alley 100 party this past Tuesday, with paidContent founder Rafat Ali.

Hansell’s tweet: “Super excited: Jon Dube (@cyberjournalist), formerly head of ABCNews.com, will now be GM of AOL News.”

Update: And here’s the release. Jon’s official title is SVP/General Manager, News & Information Group, reporting to David Eun. He will be based in NYC and will “lead the organisation’s News content division, which includes the AOL News, Tech, Finance & Sports groups.”

