AOL's Marty Moe Is A "Prince," Says Weblogs Founder Jason Calacanis

And flights of angels sing thee to thy rest!

Today brought news that Marty Moe, the guy who oversaw AOL’s premium content business, was quitting the company.We reached out to the founder of that business, former Weblogs Inc. CEO Jason Calacanis, for comment.



His reaction:

“Marty Moe was a prince to the brands and bloggers. He respond instantly whenever I pinged him about issues–even when I was long out of AOL. I would hire him in a heartbeat.”

