AOL's Local News Outfit Patch Hiring 10 Reporters, Saving Journalism

Patch, the network of hyper-local news sites owned by AOL, and founded by AOL CEO Tim Armstrong, is looking for 10 new reporters to cover Long Island and Westchester County.



Patch already has 12 sites up and running with small staffs tracking the goings on around various towns in New Jersey and Connecticut.

It’s a smart strategy. Using just one reporter and drilling into the news around town, Patch has a shot at successfully building a new business model for news. Remember, one of the biggest media blunders is chasing a global, not local strategy.

If you’re interested in applying, Poynter has the job listing.

Be warned, it’s no easy task. Here’s a description of what its like to work for Patch, from Newsweek:

Until recently, a fender bender or a gas leak in Millburn, N.J., was treated like the minor event that it is. Then Jennifer Connic arrived in town. Connic, 32, is the editor of a Web site called Millburn.Patch.com, part of a chain of local sites called Patch.com, and since February she’s been covering mundane events in this suburban town of 20,000 residents with a zeal most journalists re-serve for a big scoop. Connic shows up at so many auto accidents that for a time Millburn Fire Chief Michael Roberts began going too, just so he could deal with Connic’s questions while his firefighters worked. At Millburn town hall, town administrator Timothy Gordon often spends part of his week alerting the Millburn Township Committee about what news Connic is likely to break next—so they hear it from him, not from her blog. For decades the locals got their news from a sleepy weekly newspaper, but now, with Connic, rival bloggers, and the “citizen journalists” they recruit walking the Millburn beat 24/7, Gordon sometimes has trouble staying abreast of town controversies. “They can come across problems before [town officials] know about them,” Gordon says.

