AOL Content Boss David Eun Dances And Sings For A Zany Internal Video

Jay Yarow

So this is what’s it’s like when you’re trying to “beat the Internet“? Kara Swisher landed an internal AOL video sent out by content boss David Eun to the troops.

It’s a pretty crazy, but fun video. He’s dancing and singing about AOL’s growth and success in front of a green screen. (The words are all about AOL, but it’s a play on the song Dynamite by Taio Cruz.)

aol david eun sai-us