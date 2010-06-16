AOL's ICQ Sale To Russia's DST Getting Evil Eye From U.S. Law Enforcement

“Senior US law enforcement officials” are objecting to AOL’s pending sale of ICQ, a messaging service, to Russia’s investment firm DST, the FT reports, “fearing it will put some of the world’s top criminals further from their reach.”



“The current fear is that ICQ’s computers might move to Russia, where co-operation with western law enforcement is far more difficult to obtain,” the FT’s Joseph Menn writes.

“Every bad guy known to man [is on] ICQ,” one investigator told the FT.

More at the FT > (registration required)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.