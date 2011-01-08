AOL's Mission Impossible: Double Homepage Traffic, Fast

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

AOL management is setting a high bar for its editorial staff.It wants to double the traffic to AOL.com, Jeff Bercovici at Forbes reports. He doesn’t have a specific time listed, but says it’s part of AOL’s “Winter Luge.”



The “Winter Luge” is a motivational tactic to get everyone at the company cranking.

Since it’s a winter thing, we would assume AOL wants traffic doubled by March or April. A pretty insane goal.

Even if it was a goal for a year from now it’s pretty insane.

