AOL's Mission Impossible: Double Homepage Traffic, Fast

AOL management is setting a high bar for its editorial staff.It wants to double the traffic to AOL.com, Jeff Bercovici at Forbes reports. He doesn’t have a specific time listed, but says it’s part of AOL’s “Winter Luge.”
The “Winter Luge” is a motivational tactic to get everyone at the company cranking.
Since it’s a winter thing, we would assume AOL wants traffic doubled by March or April. A pretty insane goal.
Even if it was a goal for a year from now it’s pretty insane.
