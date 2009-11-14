AOL's Google Revenue Is Crashing

AOL CEO Tim Armstrong is going to have a hard enough time turning around the company. The last thing he needs is drastically shrinking revenue from Google — his former employer and AOL’s search ad provider. But that’s what’s happening.



Google generates one-third of AOL’s advertising revenue and almost half of the revenue for AOL Media, the online publishing division that Armstrong bills as the future of the company. (“Substantially all” of the Google revenues are “paid-search revenues generated on AOL Media,” the company reports to the SEC.) It’s also high-margin revenue with little direct cost, so it’s important to maintain it.

So how’s that going? Not great, and it’s getting worse. Here’s what we know:

According to a SEC filing — scoured and detailed by MediaMemo’s Peter Kafka — AOL’s revenue from its Google deal was $135 million last quarter.

That’s down 24% year-over-year.

That is worse than the decline of AOL’s overall ad business — down 17% year-over-year in Q3.

It’s also a faster decline in Google revenue than the first half of 2009. AOL’s Google revenue for the first half of 2009 was $287 million, down 15% year-over-year.

And it’s almost as bad as AOL’s decline in dialup “access” subscriber revenue, down 29% year-over-year in Q3.

Why the decline in Google revenue? Almost half of the decline last quarter is because of lower search query volume — in part because of the decline of AOL’s access business, which drives people to AOL search by default — and the rest of the blame goes to lower revenues per search query, AOL says in its filing.

AOL’s Google deal runs through December 19, 2010, so there is some time to figure out what’s next. But as Google (and Microsoft, another potential search partner) see how much leverage they have over AOL in these arrangements, it’s hard to see AOL’s next search deal working out even as favourably as the current one.

This means Tim will need to find growth elsewhere. He has a year.

