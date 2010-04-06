AOL's Former COO Tells Us What She Thinks Of Tim Armstrong (And All Her New Startups)

We just got off the phone with former AOL COO Kim Partoll, who is the new chairman at people search startup PeekYou.



We asked her why she took the gig, what she’s up to next, and what she thinks of the job Tim Armstrong is doing at her old company.

SAI: Why’d you join PeekYou?

Kim: I’ve long been convinced that managing your identity on the Internet is going to be critical for users. Being able to marry that with in-depth profiles that a true people search engine could create is the future.

SAI: Isn’t Facebook for managing your online identity?

Kim: While you may able to maintain a primary identity on the Internet through Facebook or LinkedIn, everybody has multiple identities on the web, whether its your personal profile, your professional profile, or blogs.

SAI: What do you think of the job AOL CEO Tim Armstrong is doing running the company?

Kim: AOL is in my past and I have nothing but great respect for the people in that company. Tim has put together a truly fascinating team of executives and middle managers. He has a vision and he is executing on a talent level. I do not stay in touch with a vast majority of people so I don’t know what’s going on inside the company.

SAI: Will AOL be in Dulles in 5 years?

Kim: As far as Dulles is concerned, there are a lot of incredibly talented people there responsible for the success of that company. [That said…] A lot changes, I wouldn’t bet on anything right now. I’m not going to speculate because I would be wrong.

SAI: What’s next for you?

Kim: I’m an advisor for a couple more startups. One is firming up angel funding. Look for more announcements in mobile. [My] interest is to continue to play a role as an advisor and board member for startups.

