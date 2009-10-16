AOL's Former COO Bob Pittman Starts Selling Tequila

Former AOL COO Bob Pittman’s Pilot Group sold its email list Daily Candy to Comcast (CMSCA) for $125 million last year.



Another of its email investments, Thrillist, charges a $275 CPM to advertisers hoping to reach men in the 20s.

Bob’s social gaming investment, Zynga, is reportedly set to cross the $200 million revenue mark this year, after having turned down funding in the spring. Some say Zynga turned down a $1 billion offer from Electronic Arts.

But despite all this success, Bob’s latest investment has nothing to do with the Internet.

He’s bought into Casa Dragones, a high-end “sipping” tequila he hopes to sell for $275 a bottle.

“Why do Internet, when you can do tequila?” Bob asks Kara Swisher in the All Things D video we’ve embedded below. Watch:



