AOL's David Liu Quits To "Pursue Outside Opportunities"

AOL VP David Liu is quitting to “pursue outside opportunities,” a source close to the company tells us.



David ran AOL’s communications products, overseeing AIM and Lifestream.

He probably saw the writing on the wall when Tim Armstrong hired former Yahoo exec Brad Garlinghouse and put him in charge of the same products. Tim called Brad AOL’s “CEO of Silicon Valley.”

