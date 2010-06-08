AOL's David Eun Makes The "Digital Power 50"

AOL’s new media boss, David Eun, made The Hollywood Reporter’s “Digital Power 50” list this year.



He is THR’s “DIGITAL POWER PLAYER 2010 HONOREE.”

David is in charge of AOL’s 80 blogs as well as its Associated Content clone, Seed.

We know him as the guy who, as a Googler, couldn’t get CBS to put full-length versions of its shows on YouTube.

THR writes:

David Eun has made a career for himself on opposing ends of the media business. He got his start doing creative work at NBC a decade before transforming into the consummate dealmaker at content-phobic Google. And while it might seem his new gig as content czar at AOL represents a return to programming, Eun is actually reconciling the extremes between which he’s always been bouncing. “This job is a nice blend of these different experiences,’ ” he says. “Ultimately, AOL is a media company that leverages technology.”

Continue reading at THR >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.