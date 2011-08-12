AOL's Buy-Back Works! The Stock Is Up 13%

Through the first three days of this week, AOL’s stock dropped almost 40%.



We thought this made the company “outrageously cheap” – if only because AOL’s Internet access business is still throwing off so much cash.

This morning, AOL announced a $250 million stock buy-back in an effort to stop the bleeding.

It worked!

The stock is up almost 13% as of this story’s publication.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.