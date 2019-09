Buried in Time Warner’s (TWX) year-end report to the SEC: Its AOL segment paid $125 million in cash to acquire affiliate marketing firm Buy.at earlier this month.



Buy.at joins recent acquisitions Quigo, Third Screen Media, AdTech, and Tacoda in AOL’s Platform-A advertising division. 10-K

