AOL's New Homepage – New Details Leak

AOL, which plans to launch a redesigned homepage sometime during this quarter or the next, will begin A/B testing the new page on a small number of visitors “very soon,” a source familiar with the situation tells us.



(That means AOL will be noting how one group of visitors using one version of the new page behave differently from another group of users visiting another version of the new page.)

Following Facebook’s developer conference last week and AIM’s integration with Facebook Chat, AOL is considering deeply integrating the page with Facebook “social widgets.” But first it’s seeing how they work out on various blogs.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.