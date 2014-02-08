VIDEO INSIDER: Adapt.tv Boosts AOL -- Amazon Preps New Shows -- Aereo Is Back In NY

Welcome to our new Video Insider newsletter, a morning email with the top news and analysis on the digital video industry, produced by BI Intelligence.

AOL posted strong results during its fourth quarter earnings call. AOL’s advertising revenue jumped 23% to $US507 million. The company has steadily shifted its focus toward digital advertising. In August, AOL completed a deal with the video advertising company Adapt.tv for $US405 million. The acquisition has allowed AOL to dramatically expand its video and programmatic advertising capacity. “The investments we have made are paying off,” said AOL CEO Tim Armstrong during an interview. ( Reuters

AMAZON READIES 10 NEW ORIGINAL PILOTS: Amazon is set to premiere 10 new pilots on the company’s Instant Video service. Last year, the e-commerce giant followed Netflix’s pioneering efforts in original programming by releasing two originally produced series, Alpha House and Betas. The company encouraged viewers to submit feedback, which was then used to shape subsequent episodes. Amazon’s first two series received generally positive reviews. “With our previous set of pilots, customers submitted thousands of reviews within the first few days and more than 80 per cent of those reviews were 4 and 5 stars,” said Amazon Studios Director Roy Price in a press release. The company will follow the same strategy with its latest pilots. (The Verge, Amazon)

AEREO BACK IN BUSINESS IN NEW YORK CITY: Aereo is again signing up customers in New York City, after turning away new subscribers last week due to lack of capacity. The company, which provides access to live broadcast TV on their phones, is estimated to already have between 300,000 to 500,000 subscribers in New York. While the company is back online in New York, it has now reached full capacity in Atlanta. Like New York, the company plans to notify customers when it returns to accepting sign-ups, according to Aereo spokeswomen Virginia Lam. Aereo is also at the center of a major legal battle that will have a huge impact on the future of broadcast TV. The broadcast networks have challenged Aereo’s legality, and the case will be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court this year. Follow Video Insider for continued coverage on Aereo’s legal battle. (Bloomberg)

MOBILE VIDEO AD STARTUP VUNGLE RAISES $US17 MILLION FROM AOL AND GOOGLE: Vungle, a company that helps developers place and monetise video ads in their mobile apps, just announced that AOL and Google will invest $US17 million during the company’s series B funding round. Vungle delivers 100 million ads per month, according to the company’s website. “There are huge challenges to serving video ads in a mobile environment,” said Vungle VP Andrea Sharfin. (Business Insider)

GOOGLE ELEVATES YOUTUBE IN SEARCH RESULTS: Google is raising YouTube content to the top of relevant search results. Now, for example, when a user searches for a music video, the YouTube video will appear at the top of the results. When clicked, the user is directed to the appropriate page on YouTube. The change signals that Google is trying to cash in on its massive video library, instead of directing users to third-party sites. (Engadget)

