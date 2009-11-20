AOLers To Decide Their Fate In One-On-Ones With Bosses Next Week

Next week, AOL employees will hold one-on-one meetings with their bosses to decide if they should stay with the company or not.



Earlier today, AOL told its employees that it wants 2,500 of them to step forward and quit the company. In an email, AOL said if that number isn’t hit in voluntary layoffs, management will reach it through involuntary layoffs in Q1 2010.

To encourage employees to step forward, AOL emailed this chart to employees:

Hopefully, the meetings will go in either one of two ways:

Employee: Hey boss.

Boss: Hey. If you don’t quit, we’re probably going to lay you off.

Employee: OK, I’ll quit.

Or…

Employee: Hey boss.

Boss: Hey. Please don’t quit. You’re a huge part of our future here.

Employee: Show me the equity.

