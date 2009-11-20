AOL Severance Packages Not So Sweet For AOL Sales

Already we’ve heard AOL’s voluntary layoff package is tempting lots of employees — especially when it’s compared to the involuntary layoff package for those who turn it down and get canned in Q1 anyway.



AOL made that comparison easy in a chart it sent to employees this morning:

One group not so excited about the offer? AOL Sales. One of them complained on our site earlier today, “This type of severance isn’t as generous to salespeople, who make half of their pay in commission. Three months salary if you volunteer is really 1.5 months, as AOL probably won’t pay your commission.”

