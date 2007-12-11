AOLers Need Help! Who's Getting Axed Tomorrow? (TWX)

AOLers are understandably nervous about the layoffs that we hear will take place tomorrow and Wednesday. Nothing like the company-wide firing squads in October, we hope, but one can never be sure.

We have no new info to report beyond last Friday’s post, but AOLers have asked the following questions:

Will international be affected? Bangalore?

Who in Nisha’s group is getting canned?

Assuming there are actually layoffs this week, we would be grateful for any real-time updates–as would all of our AOL readers. In the meantime, we’ll leave you with a link to the only wonderful thing to come out of the October massacre, the farewell video from Yahoo France: AOL France Bids AOL Adieu. Whatever you do, don’t miss it.

Latest: LIVE COVERAGE: AOL Layoffs Commence

