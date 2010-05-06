AOLers Finally Get Free Coffee!

Sure, AOL CEO Tim Armstrong may have totally blown it it setting expectations for a company turnaround too high for Wall Street, but an employee source tells us he’s at least getting one thing right.

Finally, every employee in every office is getting access to free coffee and tea!

“Previously HQ had free coffee and tea but most others didn’t have any,” says our relieved source.

Maybe now there’s at least one reason to be glad all those ex-Googlers are invading. They do like their free food.

This news may seem trivial. And well, that’s because it is.

But!

If we were to try and make a big deal out of it, we’d say it shows AOL is trying to embrace the whole “we’re the world’s biggest startup” stuff Tim starrted spouting last summer.

We’ve heard employees haven’t really taken the startup thing: mostly because it means more work for less salary.

ure, there’s more equity for employees, but after years of watching AOL stock tank, some don’t feel that motivated by their new stakes.

Maybe free coffee will help; there’s a reason startups have so much free food.

