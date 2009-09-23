AOL? Yahoo's Bartz Says "I Aspire Higher Than That"





Yahoo’s Carol Bartz doesn’t like Wall Street constantly comparing her company to Google. A closer comparision is AOL, she told press at event announcing the company’s new ad campaign today.

But that isn’t to suggest Yahoo is in the same shape as AOL, the Time Warner subsidiary that plans to spin-out on its own later this year.

“I aspire higher than that,” Carol says in the clip we recorded at the event and embed here.

