AOL-Yahoo? "Not Any Time In The Forever Future," Says Bartz (CLIP)

First, the government kiboshed a Google-Yahoo tie-up. Then, after saying it would only save $500 million, Yahoo CEO Bartz quashed a Microsoft-Yahoo deal last week.



So what about resuming the once-hot AOL-Yahoo talks? Fox Business’s Liz Claman asked Carol in the interview we’ve embedded below.

“Not any time in the forever future,” Carol answers. “Yahoo is a much stronger property in a different direction. There’s no sense confusing that.”

Watch:





