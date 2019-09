Like Mike Masnick at TechDirt, who sums it up this way:



“like trying to keep a wild animal from eating you by covering yourself with feces”

(Via Paul Kedrosky)

See Also: Yahoos Hate AOL Deal, But Too Afraid To Tell Jerry

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.