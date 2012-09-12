AOL CEO: I Haven't Talked With Marissa Mayer About Merging With Yahoo

Michael Arrington and Tim Armstrong catch up.

Photo: Owen Thomas, Business Insider

Like new Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer, AOL CEO Tim Armstrong is a former top Google executive.In an impromptu interview at the Disrupt conference in San Francisco—run by AOL’s TechCrunch tech news site—Armstrong told interviewer Mike Arrington, who sold TechCrunch to AOL two years ago, that he hadn’t discussed a merger between AOL and Yahoo with Mayer.



“I’ve talked to Marissa about how she’s doing—she’s having her first child, we’ve talked about that,” said Armstrong. “We have an ad deal, we’ve talked about that.”

But no deal talks.

AOL’s stock has been on a tear this year, thanks to a $1 billion patent deal with Microsoft, a stock buyback, and some improvement with its performance—all of which puts Armstrong in a far better position were he and Mayer to talk about a merger.

