AOL, Yahoo, And Microsoft Battle For Local Supremacy

The local space is heating up, with the number of hyperlocal news startups growing by the month and the big-three portals also doubling down.



Given their big traffic numbers and financial might, it’s with the big portals that things could get interesting. AOL (NYSE: TWX), MSN and Yahoo (NSDQ: YHOO) have all talked loudly about wanting to attract a bigger share of local online advertising dollars—a market that is expected to grow 12 per cent this year alone.

But the big players are going about it in different ways. Microsoft (NSDQ: MSFT) and Yahoo are both building pages that customise aggregated information depending on a user’s location, while AOL is also going for original content.

Look at what each company offers, what it is promising for the future, and where it could run into trouble. >

