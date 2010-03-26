AOL Would Like To Introduce The "Women Of The Tea Party"

What kind of editorial assignments is AOL giving out through its freelancers’ platform Seed.com?



A reader has given us a clue, forwarding the following email.

(Think Sarah Palin.)

From: Write Master General [redacted]

Date: March 25, 2010 9:16:03 AM EDT

To: [redacted]

Subject: New Request from AOL Write!

Reply-To: Write Master General [redacted]

Hello,

A new request has been opened and you matched the requirements! Below are the details:

Women of the Tea Party

A new Quinnipiac poll puts the membership of the Tea Party at 55 per cent female. AOL News would like to introduce readers to Tea Party women from around the country, and we need your help. Here’s the assignment: 1. Find as few as three and no more than 10 female Tea Party members. 2. Secure permission to take their photo. Snap photo, following Seed guidelines for photos. (If we can’t use the images, we can’t accept your submission.) 3. Note where and when photo was taken. 4. Ask each female Tea Party member the following questions: –Name –Age –Occupation –Tea Party member since when (month, year) –Her reason for joining (Please record this answer as a direct quote.) 5. Make sure it’s easy for us to match photos with the caption info you are creating in #4. 6. Submit all of the above by 9 a.m. Eastern on Friday March 26. Thanks!

Price: 40.00

Due Date: 03/26/10

For more details, or to claim, please visit the following url:

http://ugc.aol.com/claim/article/10464/

Thanks!

AOL Write Team.

Since we’re always eager to help out AOL, we thought we’d point the way to a site called “Libertarian Hotties,” which posted the following slideshow:



