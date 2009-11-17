AOL Will Pay Fired CEO Randy Falco $8.5 Million Through 2010

AOL will continue paying fired CEO Randy Falco’s $1 million salary and $7.5 million in bonuses through 2010, the company disclosed in an SEC filing.



MediaMemo’s Peter Kafka, who dug through filing to find the news, also says former AOL COO Ron Grant will earn (a liberal use of the word, some might say) $750,000 a year, along with $3.3 million in bonuses.

