AOL Will Pay Arianna Huffington $4 Million A Year*

The Drudge Report reports says Arianna Huffington made just $18 million from the sale of the Huffington Post to AOL, but will now be paid $4 million a year.One of our sources close to the situation says that salary figure is ridiculous – way too high.



If Arianna is making that much, though, AOL will have to disclose it, so we’ll know soon enough.

(It’s possible Drudge’s number includes stock options, which could make sense.)

Considering Huffington Post sold for $315 million, and it has Huffington’s name on the site, you’d think she was getting a bigger pay day. (We had read it was in the $100 million range earlier.)

