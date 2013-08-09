AOL Will Fire Hundreds Of Patch Editors Today

Starting today, AOL is going to shrink its local news network Patch from 900 sites to about 600, letting go 250 to 500 people in the process.

CEO Tim Armstrong talked about the layoffs during two conference calls yesterday — one with analysts durings AOL’s Q2 earnings call, and another yesterday afternoon with Patch employees.

It’s a sad day, but one we’ve all seen coming for a while now.

