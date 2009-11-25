AOL Web Designers In Dulles Told Their Jobs Will Disappear

AOL Web designers in Dulles should not expect to have jobs by the end of Q1 2010, several sources tell us.



Dulles’s design team supports AOL News, Sports, Money, Health, and Living. 30 to 40 people work under SVP Marty Moe’s media operation in Dulles, but only 10 to 12 of them are in design.

Under new CEO Tim Armstrong, AOL is trying to transform itself into a lean and mean new media operation in the mould of Gawker Media.

At the moment, AOL Media has two Web design teams, the one in Dulles and another in New York. Both teams have their own management apparatus. A source close to AOL tells us the idea is to pare the two groups down to one “centre of excellence” — in New York. AOL wants “more people doing the work and less people managing the workers.”

We understand that if, after its Dec. 10 spin-off from Time Warner (TWX), AOL finds itself understaffed in design, it will hire-up in New York or look to outsource the work overseas.

AOL is still hiring editors in Dulles and does not plan to shutter its media operation there.

Addtional reporting by Jay Yarow.

Click through to see AOL’s new logos >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.