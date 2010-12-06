AOL Wants To Merge With Yahoo And Spin Off Its Dialup Business

AOL is “actively exploring” a breakup, which could include spinning off its legacy dialup business, and merging its advertising and content businesses with Yahoo, Reuters reports.



Sound familiar? That’s because similar chatter was in the news about a month ago.

Reuters says Yahoo has NOT been contacted by AOL. Perhaps not an official merger call. But reports last month suggested that AOL CEO Tim Armstrong HAD talked to Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz.

It’s obviously a complicated procedure, but it makes sense, so expect to see more here.

One particular piece of the puzzle that needs solving is where the dialup business is going to go. Earthlink? Elsewhere?

