AOL Wants To Hire More 'Content Object' Makers

AOL is hiring an managing editor to run their Real Estate sites, according to this Gorkana posting. The chosen one will work on sites like Housingwatch.com and Rentedspaces.com.



Unfortunately AOL makes the job sound like the person is essentially a content monkey, working on building “up to 40 content objects a day” by using “modules” and “programming supporting other high-value revenue sources.”

This is the kind of language that makes media folks depressed about working in news.

More from the ad:

This position is laser-focused on the building of those content objects, created in raw form by our freelance staff, and edited by our leads and editors. As the key leader of our daily production, you will optimise each release with the most efficient use of in-article modules, links to listings, video production, and programming supporting other high-value revenue sources. You will also be involved in the overall development of channel strategy, from planning and content strategy to working closely with writers and editors on specific stories. You will be as critical to the workings of AOL Real Estate as a camera operator is to the making of a movie.

A camera operator? That seems pretty low-level for the making of a movie. What about a “director” or at least a “director of photography.” Wait, why are we rewriting AOL’s ads for them?

Here’s the entire post:

AOL Real Estate

Managing Editor

Location: New York, NY

Play an important role in AOL’s business transformation by growing AOL’s audience in the real estate and property rental industry. This position produces and manages the deadline-intensive production of AOL Real Estate. AOL Real Estate serves 5 million users a month through blogs such as Housingwatch.com and Rentedspaces.com. These sites feature 100% original content, up to 40 content objects a day, including articles, photos, and video.

Secondary to daily production duties, the programming manager will work with the editorial team to tag, assign and refresh pages and modules throughout the site. Incremental projects, such as the launch of new niche sites, will present opportunities for the programming producer to display leadership and take an editorial lead in shaping the voice and tone of new editorial properties.

Duties/Responsibilities:

• Produce content releases on a daily basis

• Co-manage workflow of calendar

• Receive direction and workflow assignments from Programming Director/Editor in chief

• Tag, assign and refresh evergreen areas of the site

• Create new content and video for AOL Real Estate

• Continually optimise content & experience

• Stay up to date on latest Content Management System upgrades and tools and develops best practices to increase efficiencies and productivity within CMS environment

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

• organised: Must be comfortable working on concurrent projects

• Technical ability: Superior web, CMS and software skills – the ability to learn tools fast and

produce under deadline

• Excellent written and verbal communication skills,

• Focused and flexible: Comfortable working to serve an ever-changing production calendar under deadline

• Subject matter expertise: Understands and appreciates the fundamentals of macroeconomics, real estate, and design

• Fast learner: Superior knowledge of web, CMS, and software, and ability to understand integration of social media into daily production

• Independent: Demonstrates strong initiative to notice problems and provide solutions

• Previous experience working in organisations where matrix inter-dependence is required, navigating cross-functional relationships collaboratively and efficiently

This is a full time position located in our New York headquarters. AOL Real Estate, a business unit of AOL Marketplace Solutions, is a leader in next generation editorial and technology in real estate. If interested, please send a cover letter and resume to Kendra Barnett on [email protected]

