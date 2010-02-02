AOL VP Quits To Run Professional Video Gamers' League

From TechCrunch: In the midst of massive headcount cuts, another AOL exec is departing the newly-independent company.



Ralph Rivera, previously the Vice President of AOL Games and AOL Latino, where he was responsible for AOL’s portfolio of online casual games and helped expand its international reach, is leaving to become President of Major League Gaming, Online.

