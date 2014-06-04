An AOL Executive Paid $US1.7 Million For This Vinyl-Sided Townhouse In Brooklyn

The New York Observer is reporting that Ran Harnevo, president of video at AOL, has purchased this three-bedroom townhouse in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. According to property records, the purchase price was a cool $US1.7 million.

Situated on an “ideal” 25-by-100-foot lot on Lorimer Street, it’s covered in vinyl siding of a slightly faded yellow shade.

According to Zillow, the townhouse was built back in 1899. It could potentially be divided into two separate units: a one-bedroom apartment on the first floor and a two-bedroom duplex above.

Inside, the decor is a little drab, though the beaded chandeliers are an interesting touch.

The kitchen has some plain white cabinets.

One of the bedrooms has some surprisingly bright purple walls.

Plus, the backyard has plenty of landscaping potential.

