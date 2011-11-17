AOL Video, "Next Generation TV Network"



MONACO- With premium programming, affiliated content creators and broad distribution across multiple devices, AOL Video chief Ran Harnevo refers to his company as the “next generation television network.”



We spoke with him last week at the Monaco Media Forum where he was a speaker.

The emergence of “new networks” by content creators and portals has been very much the topic of conversation at the conference where digital video was the featured subject.

Here’s what Machinima CEO Allen DeBevoise said about “third generation networks” in another interview from Monaco.

