AOL Video: Choosing Streaming Over Paid Downloads

AOL Video tells Om Malik it’s giving up its own paid download business to focus on streaming video. It will still support both models, but now paid downloads will be outsourced to Amazon’s Unbox. The switch will be complete within a week.

AOL Video was launched in 2006 as a portal for paid downloads of TV shows and movies, but like all of AOL, AOL Video is switching to an ad-supported business model. It is one of several large affiliates of Hulu.com, which gives it much of News Corp. and NBC U TV content, as well as a few ad-supported movies. Question: If you’re going to get out of the paid download business, isn’t there a better option than Unbox?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.