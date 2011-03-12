What Does Your Email Address Say About You?

Photo: mirimcfly via flickr
It can’t be denied that people will judge you based on the email service you choose–whether it be Hotmail, Yahoo, Gmail or AOL. Hunch, a web app that provides specialised recommendations, surveyed a group of their users to see which characteristics defined users of different webmail providers.Continue reading on the Huffington Post >>
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.