What Does Your Email Address Say About You?

Amy Lee
woman

Photo: mirimcfly via flickr

It can’t be denied that people will judge you based on the email service you choose–whether it be Hotmail, Yahoo, Gmail or AOL. Hunch, a web app that provides specialised recommendations, surveyed a group of their users to see which characteristics defined users of different webmail providers.Continue reading on the Huffington Post >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

aol sai-us