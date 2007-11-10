AOL Uploads Tacoda's Morgan

AOL named former Tacoda Systems chairman Dave Morgan EVP, Global Advertising Strategy, the latest exec to move into the executive ranks since the Time Warner unit bought the behavioural ad targeting company for $275 million in September. Morgan joins former Tacoda CEO Curt Viebranz, who was named AOL EVP and president of its newly-created ad network, Platform A.

Morgan will report to AOL president and COO Ron Grant and will focus on ad strategy and developing partnerships both domestic and abroad. He’ll also act as AOL’s liaison to the Madison Avenue. AOL bought ad targeting company Quigo for $340 million last week.

