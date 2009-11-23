AOL Unveils New Brand, New Logos

AOL unveiled a “new brand identity” Sunday night.

Instead of AOL, it’s “Aol.” — period included. There are also six new logos — from a goldfish to a paint swirl. A spokesperson says more are coming.

Click through to see the logos >

All of it is the result of work with brand consultant Wolff Olins, which AOL hired over the summer.

AOL is spinning off from parent company Time Warner (TWX) this December. Last week, it told employees it needs 2,500 of them to volunteer for layoffs. The company plans to turn itself into a next generation media company, building on the 80 or so blogs and content sites it already runs.

Here’s CEO Tim Armstrong’s canned quote from the press release:

“Our new identity is uniquely dynamic. Our business is focused on creating world-class experiences for consumers and AOL is centered on creative and talented people – employees, partners, and advertisers. We have a clear strategy that we are passionate about and we plan on standing behind the AOL brand as we take the company into the next decade.

The full release:

AOL today previewed its new brand identity for its future as an independent company committed to creating the world’s most simple and stimulating content and online experiences.



The new AOL brand identity is a simple, confident logotype, revealed by ever changing images. It’s one consistent logo with countless ways to reveal. The new brand identity will be fully unveiled on December 10, when AOL common stock begins trading on the New York Stock Exchange.



“Our new identity is uniquely dynamic. Our business is focused on creating world-class experiences for consumers and AOL is centered on creative and talented people – employees, partners, and advertisers. We have a clear strategy that we are passionate about and we plan on standing behind the AOL brand as we take the company into the next decade,” said Tim Armstrong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AOL.



AOL partnered with Wolff Olins, a global brand and innovation consultancy, to develop a brand identity that speaks to the company’s future. The identity itself is a platform for expression and creativity reflecting the content, products and services which AOL offers. Some of the world’s best creative artists, including Universal Everything, GHAVA and Dylan Griffin created art and animations for the brand.



“Historically brand identity has been monolithic and controlling, little more than stamping a company name on a product. AOL is a 21st century media company, with an ambitious vision for the future and new focus on creativity and expression, this required the new brand identity to be open and generous, to invite conversation and collaboration, and to feel credible, but also aspirational. We’re delighted to have worked so closely with the AOL leadership team to create something bold and exciting that sets AOL apart,” said Karl Heiselman, CEO of Wolff Olins.

Click through to see the logos >

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”at-least-the-belly-is-facing-the-right-way-1″

title=”At least the belly is facing the right way”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b09fbef00000000007c926a/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”aggie-fans-everywhere-bookmark-yahoocom-2″

title=”Aggie fans everywhere bookmark Yahoo.com”

content=”AOL — or, Aol’s — new logos”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b09fce900000000009f6c5c/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”aol-inside-3″

title=”Aol inside?”

content=”AOL — or, Aol’s — new logos”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b09fcf10000000000d31fb9/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”aol-were-a-pink-blob-4″

title=”Aol., we’re a pink blob”

content=”AOL — or, Aol’s — new logos”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b09fcfd000000000014ff98/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”aol-gets-crazy-5″

title=”Aol. gets crazy!”

content=”AOL — or, Aol’s — new logos”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b09fd0c0000000000bdc7bd/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”aol-green-and-squiggley-we-like-this-one-best-6″

title=”Aol., green and squiggley. We like this one best”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b09fd4f00000000003287ad/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

