AOL (TWX): Update on Next Week's Firings

Got a kind note from a depressed AOLer who is preparing to be fired next Wednesday, December 12, and would like us to be taking more notice of this. We wish we could! Unfortunately, some of our AOL moles were pole-axed in the October massacre, and management is doing a better job of keeping the details of this months’ firings under wraps.

We have heard, however, that D-Day is Tuesday the 11th, not Wednesday the 12th*, so don’t be shocked if your vacation starts a day early. We’ve also heard that next week’s firings were planned way back in September, as the second part of a two-part purge, which also explains why there’s less chatter about them.

In any event, word is the Products and Sales teams are going to take the brunt of the whackage. We regret to be the bearers of this bad news, and we wish everyone in Dulles and New York the best. (Know more? Help us give your colleagues a holiday heads-up by sending the details to [email protected])

*UPDATE: Everyone’s right! A helpful source adds the following: “Some groups will be affected on 12/11, but the majority will be on 12/12”

