AOL (TWX) Rolls Video Ads, Calls GOOG's "Rudimentary"

Time Warner (TWX)’s AOL has launched new video overlay ads. They sound exactly the overlay ads Google launched a couple of months ago: clickable “tickers” that don’t obscure the video or otherwise infuriate viewers. However, Jason Tafler, SVP of AOL’s video-overlay partner Point Roll brags that all other overlay ads are comparatively “rudimentary.”

We look forward to hearing why. We also look forward to hearing whether/when AOL plans to make the overlay technology available for non-AOL videos (we might be interested in using it on our site, for example). This, after all, would be more in keeping with the third-party site emphasis of AOL’s network strategy, Platform A.



