AOL (TWX) Picks Up Affiliate Marketer Buy.At

Time Warner’s AOL has acquired Buy.at, an affiliate marketing firm, for its Platform-A advertising division. There, Buy.at joins AOL’s recent ad-related acquisitions Tacoda, AdTech, Third Screen Media, and Quigo.

Unlike pay-per-click or pay-per-view ads, Buy.at’s ads require people to take an action — like buying a product or signing up for an email newsletter, free trial, etc. — before the publisher gets paid for the ad placement.

Buy.at was founded in 2002 and was backed by DFJ Esprit. The company has about 70 employees in the U.K. and New York. Financial terms not disclosed. Release.

