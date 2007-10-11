AOL (TWX): Pick the Departing Senior Exec Game!

Remember that tidbit two weeks ago about another senior executive being about to quit AOL? Well, the scheduled departure date passed without a peep. However! We have been assured that the exec is still planning to leave, but will cushion the blow by waiting until the end of the month.



We realise that AOL’s 10,000 employees have more pressing things to think about than another lone senior executive departure, but for a momentary diversion, we invite everyone to play… the Pick-The-Departing-Senior-Executive game!

We have been assured that the departing senior executive’s name appears on the list below. We also believe that one reason the senior exec is leaving is that he/she feels horrible about the layoffs. This suggests to us that the departing senior executive has been around for a while (we may be wrong about that, but if not, it narrows the field somewhat).

So, please, tell us your pick! Also, if you want to see what fellow AOLers are saying right now about the layoffs and company, please read the extensive comments here.

Randy Falco, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, AOL LLC

Ron Grant, President & Chief Operating Officer, AOL LLC

Ted Leonsis, Vice Chairman, Emeritus, AOL LLC

John Burbank, Chief Marketing Officer

Tiane Mitchell Gordon, Senior Vice President, Diversity & Inclusion

Nisha Kumar, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Lance Miyamoto, Executive Vice President, Human Resources

Ira Parker, Executive Vice President & General Counsel

Tricia Primrose Wallace, Executive Vice President, Corporate Communications

Ted Cahall, Executive Vice President, Platforms and Technologies

Kevin Conroy, Executive Vice President, Products

Maneesh Dhir, Executive Vice President, International

Kimberley Partoll, Executive Vice President, Customer Management and Paid Services

Curt Viebranz, Executive Vice President, AOL, and President, Platform A

Jon Werther, Executive Vice President, Business Development

Bill Wilson, Executive Vice President, Programming

