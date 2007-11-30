AOL (TWX): More Firings? Or Just Tying Up Old Ones*

*UPDATE: New information on these rumoured firings here.

A Valleywag tipster is reporting new December layoffs at AOL aimed at middle management. We suspect these are either:

Folks who got notice in October but continued working through December

New layoffs in keeping with Dick Parsons’ recent comments that AOL hasn’t yet “played every card in the cost-cutting deck.”

When we looked into this after Dick’s remarks, a source said that tactical cuts would be an ongoing part of business at AOL (but that the wholesale amputations were done). Another source said the next round of tactical cuts would be aimed at the sales force.

Have additional info? Please let us know in the comments or drop an email to [email protected].

See Also:

The Latest on AOL December 2007 Firings

AOL: More Firings Coming? Say it Aint So

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.