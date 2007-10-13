AOL (TWX): Head of HR Quits Before Layoffs

Multiple sources report (and AOL now confirms) that the Executive VP and Head of HR at AOL, Lance Miyamoto, has quit. It’s two business days before the expected date of the mass layoffs–so how’s that for an ominous sign?



We also just received this charming nugget, which is unconfirmed:

in preparation for the lay-offs, I have heard that Smithers and Burns [Common AOL nickname for Randy Falco and Ron Grant] have implemented a new security system. Unless your office is on the 5th floor (where they and their beloved dining room with the secret menu for really important people are) your badge will not open the doors to the 5th floor. I haven’t tried it yet, but someone should. I guess they are probably also installing barricades and some anti-personnel devices to keep the peasants from storming the ramparts on the 16th

(Photo: Valleywag)

