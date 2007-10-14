AOL (TWX) Head of Europe HR Also Gone

We’ve heard that AOL’s Head of HR in Europe also left the company last week (one source says he jumped, another that he was pushed). Europe is expected to get hit even harder than the U.S. in the upcoming layoffs, with press reports suggesting that more than half of the UK programming staff will get the axe, along with more than half of AOL Germany.



AOL is losing HR leadership just when it needs it the most. Lance Miyamoto, the Head of global HR, just left the company last week. We continue to expect that the company will fire as many as thousands of people on Tuesday, although some of the departures may actually happen in December.

